BassMe is a subwoofer that "propels you into the sound"

BassMe is one of the many companies at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) right now, and while we were there this week we spoke with the head of communications Raphaël Guichard about what they're showing off.

Essentially BassMe is a "subwoofer placed on your chest that propels you into the sound with vibration so you can feel the bass. It's a new way to feel the sound."

You can see this in action in the video below, as Guichard and Dóri are both wearing one, and it's not just limited to music either.

Has this caught your eye?