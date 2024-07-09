Basketball is coming to Nintendo Switch Sports today

HQ

Last month, Nintendo revealed that Nintendo Switch Sports was to be expanded and bolstered by an additional sporting activity. Adding to football, bowling, golf, and the array of other activities, players will soon be able to enjoy and revel in the thrill of basketball. But when will we be able to hit the court and shoot some hoops, you may wonder?

Today! Basketball will be coming to Nintendo Switch Sports today, all as part of a free update. You'll be able to tackle 2v2 matches and three-point challenges, all locally and offline, and without needing to head outside to visit your local court and probably be soaked through in the endless summer rain...

Will you be playing some basketball today?