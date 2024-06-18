English
Nintendo Switch Sports

Basketball is coming to Nintendo Switch Sports

Get ready to break some ankles without needing to ever leave your home.

As part of the ongoing Nintendo Direct, it was just confirmed that basketball will be joining Nintendo Switch Sports as the next and latest playable activity.

The sport will be coming to the game as a free update arriving on an unspecified date this summer, and will include support for 2v2 matches and three-point challenge modes, and will offer these as both local and online matches.

Needless to say, if you watched the last game in the NBA Finals last night, this is no doubt a great way to continue expressing your love for the sport without ever needing to leave your home and venture into the great outdoors.

