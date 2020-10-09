Basic development on Final Fantasy XVI is already done

You're watching Advertisements

Final Fantasy XVI was announced less than a month ago, but unlike how these things usually uncover with teaser trailers and pre-rendered stuff - we got to see tons of gameplay from a game that looked borderline finished. Shortly afterward, journalist Jason Schreier (who has a proven track record for anything regarding video games), said the game would be released earlier than we might think.

Now we've gotten more evidence of that. And this time, the source is Square Enix themselves. Amongst the company's job ads, we can now read (translated by Gematsu) the following:

"We have already completed basic development and scenario production, and are continuing to create large-scale resources and build boss battles while expanding our various development tools, Also, most of our staff are carrying out their work remotely."

We are promised more information about Final Fantasy XVI next year, but judging from this, we wouldn't be totally surprised if it actually launches during 2021 as well.