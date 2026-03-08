When I came across Baseus' booth at CES at the beginning of this year, I expected to find mostly powerbanks, chargers, and other accessories to be on display. However, I found out that Baseus has actually expanded into a range of other products, including cameras and audio devices. One of the products that stood out during my tour of the Baseus booth was the Baseus Inspire XH1, which I was told are headphones that have been developed in partnership with Bose. With a striking look, supposedly Bose-grade audio quality, and an affordable price tag, how good are Baseus' latest flagship headphones? Turns out, I was pleasantly surprised by what the Inspire XH1 has to offer.

When unboxing the headphones for the first time, I was happy to find a durable grey-colour carrying case included, which is small enough to bring along in a backpack to keep the headphones safe. It's both sturdy and pleasant to the touch. The headphones themselves really struck me with their excellent build quality, with a sense of heaviness to them and smooth movement in the rotating parts. The buttons are also firm to the touch, instead of wobbly, the earcups are made out of a soft but not easily crushed faux leather, and the outer shell is made of a kind of strong plastic that feels a little waxy to the touch, which gives it a very premium feeling. The audio jack cable and included USB-C to USB-C cables are also of a good quality, and taken together, it feels like you're holding a product that costs much more than it actually does.

Design-wise, I also really appreciate the appearance of the Inspire XH1. With soft, rounded lines all across the design, discrete buttons, and smooth leathery earcups, the appearance of these headphones breathe premium quality. For this review, I received the orange version, officially called Sunset Coral, and I think this colour is the best out of all available options. The design and colour combine to make this feel as much like a fashion accessory as a functional device and I think the orange colour alone makes it stand out in a crowd of competitors that often offer far more timid looks.

My first opportunity to try the headphones and its noise-cancellation, was on my flight back from CES. As there's an aux cable included, I was able to hook it up to the inflight entertainment system, to watch a couple of movies. I mentioned earlier the headphones have a sense of heaviness when it comes to their build quality, but they are in fact really lightweight and easy to wear for hours on end. The headphones sit comfortably both on the top of my head and on my ears, with enough room inside the earcup to prevent them from pushing against my ears. However, I did notice my ears got warm and felt slightly sweaty after a while, which might also be because my bald head makes the earcups seal tightly against my head. In all though, the comfort of these headphones is great.

Coming to the audio quality, I was again pleasantly surprised by how well these headphones perform. When set to the standard settings, meaning the default calibration that has the Bose seal of approval, the audio is very crisp and clear across all ranges. There are deep layers of bass, while mids and highs are very sharp as well. It's a very balanced audio profile in my opinion, best characterised as clear and rich in tones. Whether watching a movie or listening to music, the 35mm drivers offer great audio clarity. I also connected the Inspire XH1 to my PlayStation 5 controller a few times and played some Battlefield 6. Here I was clearly able to experience deeper sounds coming from explosions, footsteps, and weapons compared to my regular midrange gaming headset. Moreover, the volume can go up surprisingly high, without losing quality. The headphones support Dolby Audio, Hi-Res Audio, and LDAC, which helps with audio quality using Bluetooth.

Using the Baseus app, the audio can be tweaked to your preference, for example if you like more bass to your music. With a lot of these settings, the Bose calibration automatically turns off, though. I've experimented with this a bit, but found the standard setting to deliver the best audio overall, as a lot of settings tamper with the audio clarity that I like in these headphones, so I haven't used the app much. Coming to the noise cancellation or ANC, I found it was capable of removing about 90 percent of the engine sounds during my flight, and in normal day-to-day situations, it's easily capable of removing most background noises, comparable to some of the more expensive ANC earphones I've tested. I'm not sure yet whether the ANC-enabled or regular mode has the best audio quality, but there is a noticeable difference, and the awareness mode does just what it's supposed to, though audio quality dips a lot here.

Coming to another important factor when choosing headphones, the Inspire XH1 is advertised as having up to 100 hours of battery life. With Baseus' long past of offering powerbanks, I was expecting some truth to these claims beforehand, and as it turns out, the battery life of these headphones is indeed amazing. When powering up the headphones, a voice tells you the current battery level. When I had first tried the headphones, adding up to several hours, I started wondering whether the voice or the battery were faulty, as it kept saying battery full. It was only sometime during my flight home that the battery level dropped to 90 percent. In short, the battery life on this device is excellent and a definitive plus if you need headphones that last as long as possible.

Other testing I did included call quality using the built-in mic, which was fine, though louder background noises will come through. I don't think there's any special noise cancellation here, but it's clear enough for average phone calls or online meetings. It's hard to comment on charging times, as I've only needed to recharge it a handful of times over the past few weeks, and forgot to pay attention to how fast this went, but I guess that serves as a testimony to the device's excellent battery life.

Taken together, the Baseus Inspire XH1 are excellent headphones that clearly punch above their weight. Especially in the Sunset Coral colour, these are premium-looking headphones with excellent build quality and a very nice feel to them. The Bose-powered audio is rich, well-balanced, and has a deep bass, though tweaking the audio using the app to your own preference isn't recommended, as the audio quality will mostly suffer. Excellent battery life that will last for days, good ANC, and a comfortable fit combine to make this a great headset to take with you on the move. In all, these are great headphones, which are already seeing discounts, offering premium audio at a much lower price.