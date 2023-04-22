Barry's Anthony Carrigan seems interested in a NoHo Hank spin-off

Barry's fourth season has officially started to air around the world, meaning we can start to see how the story of Bill Hader's hilarious and conflicted hitman comes to a close. But considering the success of the series, both critically and in the eyes of fans, the question of spin-offs to continue exploring what we'll dub the Barryverse has become a big topic of conversation.

Speaking with IGN, Anthony Carrigan, the man who portrays NoHo Hank in Barry, has talked about if he'd be interested in a spin-off dedicated to the mobster, to which he replied:

"In subtle ways, I've dropped the hint, like, 'You know, HBO is saying that this character is a fan favorite. What do you think about that, Bill?' But honestly, I trust Bill's insight on it because this show is so closely his vision, and that's the only way I would do it — if Bill were at the helm."

He continued: "The origin story sounds pretty rad. I mean, just from Chechnya to Los Angeles, that could work really well for something."

In terms of what the future holds, Barry creator and lead star, Hader, has not confirmed that there will be spin-offs in the future, but has also not ruled out exploring them either.