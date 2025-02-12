Barry Kripke confirmed for The Big Bang Theory spin-off

HQ

After Young Sheldon wrapped last year, another spinoff based on The Big Bang Theory is seemingly in the works. This one is led by Kevin Sussman (Stuart Bloom), Lauren Lapkus (Denise) and Brian Posehn (Bert Kibbler) who all played recurring characters in the original series.

Now, one more name has been confirmed, and we suspect this news will please many fans. It is the grumpy fan favorite Barry Kripke, played by John Ross Bowie.

It's worth mentioning that it's still not entirely definite that the spin-off will happen, despite confirmed cast members being revealed, but the fact that it's being worked on like this is obviously a very good sign. What the series will be called and when it is expected to premiere is not yet known, but it is expected to be broadcast on the Max streaming service.