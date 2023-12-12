Barry Keoghan teases a Joker return in The Batman Part II

We're still going to be waiting a while to see Vengeance return in the sequel to 2022's The Batman, but even with a late 2025 release date set for the movie, fans are still excited to see it and want to know who the villain is going to be.

Barry Keoghan, who played the Joker in a cameo appearance in the first movie, was recently asked whether he'd be coming back for the sequel. "I can't really say anything about that," he told Etalk. "But it would be exciting, wouldn't it? To see the Joker come to life again... My smile says it all."

Not exactly confirmation, but as we can see in Keoghan's smile, it's likely that his character will reappear in some form or another. There are other famous Batman villains who could be lined up to play the main antagonist, but the Joker could very well remain as a background player until he's ready to make his presence known.