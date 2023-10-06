Barry Keoghan reveals how he got the role of the Joker in The Batman

We'll still be waiting a while for the sequel to 2022's The Batman, but as we theorise who's going to be our main villain in Matt Reeves' sequel, we're very likely to see more of Barry Keoghan's Joker.

Keoghan only really gets a cameo appearance in the first movie, but it's clear there are big plans for him in the future. Speaking to Esquire, he revealed how he scored the role of the Clown Prince of Crime.

"The Joker, that was funny how that happened," he began, going on to say that he had originally wanted to play the Riddler. He sent in an audition tape on his own accord, with footage of him walking up and down a hallway without any dialogue.

"I just made it up. I wanted to make it Kubrick-y: symmetrical, the X on the back, the square doorframe, everything square. I just wanted swag to come across. Swag and endearing. It was just me giving my idea. And then I's like, I'ma send this in!"

Even if the role of the Riddler was to go to Paul Dano, Keoghan clearly impressed with his silent tape, as he landed the part of the Joker. Even if he didn't get much screen time in 2022's The Batman, fans are still intrigued to see what he'll do next.