Barry gets new trailer for Season 4

Barry, the TV show that stars Bill Hader as a hitman turned actor, will be ending with its upcoming fourth season. Speaking with Variety, Hader explained why the show will come to a close with this latest series.

It all came down to the pandemic, according to co-creators Alec Berg and Bill Hader, who found that after writing the third season, they would have to put production on hold due to COVID-19. However, with the pandemic they got to write Barry Season 4. After which, they rewrote the third season before shooting began.

"A very clear ending presented itself," Hader said. "I feel like the story naturally ends after Season 4."

Season 4 of Barry will premiere on the 16th of April. It is the second HBO show that will end with its fourth season this year, after Succession which premieres on the 26th of March.

Check out the teaser trailer for Barry below: