Barrack Obama and Larry David teams up to teach us American history in new TV series

Many of us mourned when the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm aired in spring 2024, but now we know what Larry David will do next - and it's not a project we had on the bingo card for 2025. David is teaming up with former President Barack Obama to explore the history of the United States in time for the country's 250th anniversary.

The idea is to offer half-hour episodes in a history lesson that we assume will not be overly serious. The series does not yet have a title or a premiere date, but it is produced by Obama's Higher Ground company, and written by Larry David together with his long-time partner Jeff Schaffer (who also directs). The concept is summarized as follows:

"President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America's 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion... But then Larry David called."

Barack Obama himself comments on it all in a mischievous way:

"I've sat across the table from some of the world's most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David."

We will probably be able to watch the series on HBO Max, as the press release was published on Warner Bros. Discovery's website, but that is pure speculation on our part. What do you think about the combination of Larry David, Barrack Obama, historical events and satire?