Barotrauma gets its biggest update to date

FakeFish and publisher Daedalic Entertainment recently detailed the latest and biggest update to hit simulation title Barotrauma in a post on Steam following the release of the New Frontiers and it features quite the list of improvements, both major and minor. Get ready to interact with NPCs, explore procedurally generated outposts, build a reputation with the new reputation system, experience scripted events, upgrade your submarines and more. There's a lot to go through and you can find the patch notes in their entirety via this link or watch the new trailer below.

