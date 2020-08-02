Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Barotrauma

Barotrauma gets its biggest update to date

Barotrauma got its New Frontiers update just recently and it brings an improved campaign mode, new features and more.

FakeFish and publisher Daedalic Entertainment recently detailed the latest and biggest update to hit simulation title Barotrauma in a post on Steam following the release of the New Frontiers and it features quite the list of improvements, both major and minor. Get ready to interact with NPCs, explore procedurally generated outposts, build a reputation with the new reputation system, experience scripted events, upgrade your submarines and more. There's a lot to go through and you can find the patch notes in their entirety via this link or watch the new trailer below.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Barotrauma

Related texts

Barotrauma

Barotrauma
PREVIEW. Written by Stefan Briesenick

FakeFish is working on a survival sim where the pressure will kill you just as quickly as the aliens.



Loading next content