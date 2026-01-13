Baroque Works arrive in full force in the One Piece Season 2 teaser

HQ

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for One Piece Season 2, and as we suspected the villainous faction known as Baroque Works is going to be a massive part of the upcoming episodes. In the teaser, we see the likes of Miss All Sunday AKA Nico Robin, Miss Wednesday, Mr.3, and Mr.5.

As explained in the trailer, Baroque Works makes up a league of assassins, most of which are out for our pirates' heads at some point in the story. Considering the arcs that Baroque Works are involved in throughout the manga and anime, we doubt that Netflix will be covering it all in Season 2, but we'll be going through quite a lot of One Piece's original content.

Drum Kingdom, Whiskey Peak, and more seem to be covered in the next lot of episodes, which means we're moving at quite the pace. Whether we'll ever see the live-action story catch up with the manga and anime is another matter entirely, though.