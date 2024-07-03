Bare Butt Boxing leaves Early Access on the 1st of August

Aliens have decided to hold a boxing tournament. We're not sure why they've decided on using a sport from Earth as the best way to decide who the best bout machine is, and we definitely can't tell you why none of these aliens have shown up wearing pants, but these questions are rudimentary in the grand scheme of things.

Bare Butt Boxing is a party game in the vein of Gang Beasts or Party Animals, where you and a few friends will enter a small arena to beat the heck out of each other. You'll build up a frenzy meter with your punches and get power ups in a map, too.

The game launches for PC and Nintendo Switch on the 1st of August, and it'll also be coming to PS4/PS5 at a later date.