Barcelona's Sagrada Familia becomes the tallest church in the world

Barcelona's iconic Sagrada Familia has officially become the tallest church in the world after workers installed the first part of a cross atop its central tower this week.

Now reaching a height of 162.91 metres, the basilica surpasses Germany's Ulm Minster, which held the record since 1890. Once the remaining sections of the cross are added in the coming months, the central Tower of Jesus Christ will reach 172 metres, completing one of the most ambitious architectural projects in history.

Designed by Antoni Gaudí, the Sagrada Familia has been under construction since 1882. What began as a modest project soon evolved into a monumental vision of faith and art under Gaudí's direction. Despite his death in 1926, with only one of the planned eighteen towers completed, his influence remains at the heart of the project.

Over the decades, the basilica has faced wars, fires, and funding shortages. The Spanish Civil War destroyed much of Gaudí's original models and plans, while the Covid-19 pandemic temporarily halted work due to a drop in tourism.

Today, progress continues under the Sagrada Familia Foundation, financed largely by visitors and private donors. The Tower of Jesus Christ is set to be completed in 2026, marking the centenary of Gaudí's death, with further decorative and structural work expected to extend into the 2030s.