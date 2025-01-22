Barcelona's crazy 5-4 victory had perhaps the most absurd goal ever in Champions League

HQ

FC Barcelona won what was one of the most unpredictable games in Champions League ever: a 5-4 victory for Barcelona, under heavy rain, with a goal in the last second by Raphinha that will go down in history as one of the most epic comebacks, considering Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis scored a hat-trick in 30 minutes against Barcelona.

But Barça managed to come back from 3-1 and 4-2 with penalty goals by Lewandowski, Eric García and two goals by Raphinha... including one of the weirdest goals ever in the history of the competition. Anatoliy Trubin, Benfica's goalkeeper, puts the ball in motion, but the pass is too low, and it hits Raphinha's head, bouncing back to the Portuguese's side net. Raphinha scored a goal without even thinking about it that out the 3-2 in the scoreboard.

That's not the only weird goal of the match caused by a mistake by the keeper. The second Benfica goal came when Barça's keeper Wojciech Szczęsny left the box... and collided with teammate Alejandro Balde, allowing Benfica to score in front of an empty net.

It wasn't a good day for goalkeeper on either side, and once the euphoria passes, Hansi Flick will have to think twice before using Szczęsny in an important match...