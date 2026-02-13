Barcelona vs. Atleti: when will the second leg of the semifinal be played?

HQ

Atlético de Madrid took a huge step forward into reaching the Copa del Rey final, thrashing Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg of the semifinal. Some would see this result as definitive, but FC Barcelons will try a heroic comeback with the help of their fans, because the second leg will be played at the Camp Nou.

The good news for Barcelona is that, by the time the second leg takes place, they should have recovered some of their best players who were absent in yesterday's match: Pedri, Raphinha and Marcus Rashford all missed the match at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Copa del Rey semifinals second leg:



Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid: Tuesday March 3, 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Club: Wednesday March 4, TBD



The Copa del Rey final will be played at the Cartuja Stadium in Sevilla in April, no exact date has been set, but it should be around 18-19 April.

Hansi Flick's Barça has mastered the art of the comeback in the last season and a half. Only this 2025/26, Barcelona has won nine matches coming from behind. However, never with four goals against. Do you think Barcelona has any chances of turning this score the other way around?