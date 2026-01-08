Barcelona thrashes Athletic 5-0 to reach Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia

HQ

FC Barcelona thrashed Athletic Club Bilbao and secured a place in the Spanish Super Cup final next Sunday in Saudi Arabia. Ferran Torres, Fermín López, Bardghji and a brace by Raphinha were the authors of the five goals against the Basque club, in a match that had a special interest because it was the duel between Athletic's goalkeeper Unai Simón, also Spain's first goalkeeper, and Barcelona's keeper and the potential next main goalkeeper for the Spanish National Team, Joan García.

Four of those goals were in only 16 minutes in the first half, which allowed Hansi Flick to make some rotations and ensure that they reach Sunday's final in better shape, where they will face either Real Madrid or Atlético de Madrid, depending on the outcome of the second semi-final, to be played this evening (20:00 CET, 19:00 GMT).

Barcelona has won the Super Cup 15 times, including last year, when they thrashed Real Madrid. Barça has now nine consecutive victories in all competitions: their last defeat was in November against Chelsea.