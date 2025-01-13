Barcelona thrashed Real Madrid again: 5-2 in the Super Cup final

HQ

Another Clásico won by Barcelona this season, and this one carrying a title. The first title for Barça in the Hansi Flick era, and the first one for young star Lamine Yamal, who scored the first of a 5-2 thrashing against Real Madrid last night in Jeddah, in the Super Cup final.

Expectations were high for this match, with Real Madrid hoping to take revenge from the 4-0 defeat in October at the Bernabéu. But the match, despite an early goal by Kylian Mbappé, turned into a nightmare. Barcelona took advantage of Real Madrid's defensive feebleness and lack of precision with the ball, conceding four goals in thirty minutes: Yamal, Lewandowski, Balde, and two goals by Raphinha.

Not even playing with one more player, after Barcelona's goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczęsny, got expelled by direct red card after stepping on Mbappé's, was Madrid able to make too many ocassions in the final 30 minutes of the match. This way, Madrid misses out on the dream of the 'septete' (winning all seven titles at stake this season) and Barcelona wins their 15th Supercup, first title after they celebrated 125 years.