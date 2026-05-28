Barcelona signs Newcastle's Anthony Gordon for 80m euros until 2031

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FC Barcelona has been one of the quickest to make a big deal in the summer transfer market, and have quickly secured the 25-year-old winger Anthony Gordon, paying 70m euros and 10m in added value depending on minutes played and sporting results (around £70) to get him out of Newcastle United before his current contract ended in 2030, beating Bayern Munich in the bidding process.

Gordon has already arrived to Barcelona for medical tests, before rejoining his England teammates for World Cup, chosen by Tuchel for the final squad. The catalan club wanted to make a deal for the player soon in case his price goes up after World Cup.

The move feels similar to what happened last year, when Newcastle also lost their top scorer, Alexander Isak, to make a big profit that later didn't result in good sporting results (they finished the league in 12th place). Gordon, already the seventh most expensive signing in the history of the club, will play for Barcelona until 2031, sharing field position with Raphinha, but the priority later in the summer will still be signing a new forward to replace Robert Lewandowski.