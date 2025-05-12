Barcelona secures LaLiga title in epic 4-3 win against Real Madrid: four out of four Clásicos

HQ

Four out of four Clásicos this season. FC Barcelona has beaten Real Madrid the four times they have clashed this year, and last Sunday, Barcelona has the Liga title almost sealed. With a victory next Thursday, or if Real Madrid fails to win on Wednesday, they could be mathematically champions with two matchdays still remaining.

Barcelona won despite coming from two goals down against Real Madrid for the first time in history Eric García, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha scored four in 25 minutes, an epic comeback that summarizes Hansi Flick's first season: the team plays better when they are under pressure. After two early goals by Kylian Mbappé, Barça increased pressure and Madrid lost the ball and control completely in the first half.

In the second half Madrid improved and came close of the draw with a shot by substitute Víctor Muñoz. Mbappé completed a hat-trick that ended up being useless, and the white side was heavily punished by lack of control, order and concentration, that have contributed to the bitter end for Carlo Ancelotti, who is expected to leave after the season ends.