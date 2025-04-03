Barcelona reaches Copa del Rey final: another Clásico is upon us

HQ

FC Barcelona has defeated Atlético de Madrid in the Copa del Rey semi-final. After the crazy 4-4 shootout on the first leg, the second leg only had one goal by Ferrán Torres, Barça's top scorer at the domestic competition.

Despite playing at their home, Atleti barely pushed in the first half, and only managed to attack in the second half. They tried, Sorloth even scored one ruled out by offside, but they were imprecise and Barcelona rightfully earned their place at the final, to be played in Seville on April 26 against Real Madrid -which yesterday ended 4-4 against Real Sociedad-.

Yes, another Clásico. Barcelona has already won two this year, thrashing Real Madrid at the Bernabéu in LaLiga, and thrashing them at the Spanish Super Cup. On April 26, Real Madrid will try to turn the balance, if they manage to solve their defensive cracks before that.

The last two times Real Madrid and Barcelona clashed in the Copa final and the only ones in this century were in 2011 and 2014, and Real Madrid won both. Madrid also defeated Barcelona the last time they clashed at the competition, in 2023, with Madrid eventually winning.

Two Clásicos (and maybe three) in one month

But the best part is that it will be followed by another Clásico two weeks later, on May 11, in Barcelona, that could be decisive for the LaLiga title... if Real Madrid manages to hang on to that second place for that long. What is more, many fans are rubbing their hands at the prospect of yet another Clásico if both teams reach the Champions League final: they are on different sides on the competition, so they could only meet on a potential final on May 31.