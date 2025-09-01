Barcelona police stop Camp Nou workers for working on Sunday as club races against the clock

HQ

FC Barcelona is trying every way possible to make sure that fans can return to their stadium Camp Nou this month. The iconic stadium is currently under renovations, and won't be fully finished until, at least, 2027. However, the club expected to at least open some stands so that fans can watch their team in their stadium, after a few years where the club played their home games at Montjuic Stadium, owned by the city.

Barça's first home game will be on September 14, against Valencia. However, to reach that date, they need to race against the clock. And it has caused them a minor inconvenience when they've been caught working on Sunday, which is not allowed.

SER reports that the Urban Guard went to Camp Nou in Barcelona and stopped all works being there last Sunday, evacuating all workers there. The police have denounced Limak, the construction company behind the works, because the permit that have allows works to take place from Monday to Friday between 8 AM and midnight, and on Saturdays from 10 AM to 8 PM. Never on Sundays. Limak will have to pay an ordinary fine of 300 euros.

As the club reckons that it will be very hard for them to play their September 14 game at the Camp Nou, they need to find an alternative: Johan Cruyff stadium, a secondary stadium from FC Barcelona that only holds 6,000 seats, which is less than the minimum capacity required by LaLiga (8,000 seats).

When it reopens, only 27,000 seats from Camp Nou will be open, but the finalised stadium will be able to hold 105,000 people.