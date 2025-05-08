Barcelona players reportedly tired of Robert Lewandowski's favourable treatment

HQ

Robert Lewandowski has enjoyed one of his highest-scoring seasons at Barcelona, being "Pichichi" of LaLiga with 24 goals. However, his performance recently has been disappointing, including the Champions League semi-final against Inter, when he failed to create meaningful chances during the extra time and failed one very clear header.

According to Catalan newspaper El Nacional, internal sources say that Barcelona players are tired of him receiving a favourable treatment, and believe that his entrance at the match (at the 90+1 minute, two minutes before Acerbi's goal that led to the extra time) was not due because of sporting reasons, but rather as a result of his friendship with Hansi Flick.

Indeed, Lewandowski's entrance at the match came in what felt like a moment of relaxation, with just five minutes before the end and Barcelona winning 2-3. The Polish player, who came from an injury, had asked Flick to be in the starting line up. Flick's decision to replace Ferrán Torres with Lewandowski at the moment felt more of a reward for the player, allowing him to be on the field in those final minutes, than a strategic sporting decision. His presence in the extra time was barely felt.

According to ElNacional, some players felt that the only reason why Lewandowski is at the starting line up is because of his personal friendship with Hansi Flick, and his presence "slows down" the team. They also feel that Ferrán Torres has shown "a better physical shape and attitude during trainings", but he is relegated due to Lewandowski's "untouchable status".

Lewandowski, who turns 37 in August, has a contract running until 2026, but El Nacional theorizes that the club might be interested in selling him to Saudi Arabia, a good way to improve their financial problems, while looking at a younger substitute, with potential options being Viktor Gyökeres, Benjamin Sesko or Alexander Isak.