Barcelona officially staying on the Formula 1 calendar until 2032, but only every other year

Formula 1 will remain in Barcelona until 2032, despite the addition of Madrid as the new venue for the Spanish Grand Prix, starting in September 2026. However, it will alternate with the Belgian Grand Prix, only taking place in even years: 2028, 2030, and 2032.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmeló has held the Spanish Grand Prix every year since 1991 (with Nigel Mansell winning that first year). in recent years, it has been won by Lewis Hamilton (2017-2021), Max Verstappen (2016, 2022-2024) and Oscar Piastri in 2025.

From 2026, the official Spanish Grand Prix will move to Madrid, but the contract between Formula One Management and the Montmeló Circuit and Barcelona council remained until 2026, with the race changing its name to GP de Barcelona-Catalunya, and taking place between June 12-14, 2026. Today, a contract renewal has been announced, but in alternating years.

In the next six years, that spot in the F1 calendar will be alternated between Barcelona and Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium. The Belgian Grand Prix will take place in 2027, 2029, and 2031, and the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix will take place in 2028, 2030, and 2032. Madrid will host the Spanish Grand Prix every year from 2026 to 2035.

Barcelona and Spa-Francorchamps rotating has not been the only recent change in the F1 map, as the Portimão circuit in Portugal, which featured in the Covid-19 seasons of 2020 and 2021, will be included in 2027 and 2028, replacing the Dutch Grand Prix, taking place for the last time in 2026.