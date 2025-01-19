Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde denounces racist insults in Getafe

HQ

Alejandro Balde, young left-back for Barcelona, dennounced he suffered racist insults at the Coliseum, the logal Getafe stadium, a city south of Madrid, in a 1-1 match against Getafe. He revealed what happened talking to the press after the match: "I received a number of racist insults- And I should say that. This is something that should not still be happening. It was in the first half, and at the end of the half I told the referee and the protocol was activated".

The anti-racist protocol in LaLiga consists on warning through speakers and calling all racist insults to stop when the second half was about to start. The match was not stopped, but previously, games have been halted due to this type of behaviour.

Getafe is said to be investigating to find the author of the insults. The match ended in 1-1: Getafe is a fortress against Barcelona, where the catalan club hasn't won in the previous five games. It is also the fourth game in a row for Barcelona without winning in LaLiga, falling five points behind leader Atlético de Madrid, who also lost yesterday against neighbour Leganés, right next to Getafe.