Barcelona drops points for the first time in Women's Champions League but Chelsea misses opportunity

FC Barcelona is confirmed to go to the next stage in Women's Champions League, but dropped points for the first time in the competition after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea. That's still enough to leave them at the top of the table with 10 points and a superior goal average of 13. vs. 6 from Lyon.

Ellie Carpenter opened the scoredboard in the 16th minute and Ewa Pajor responded in the 24th, but neither managed to claim a win, which makes them the only two teams, alongside Lyon, to remain unbeaten in the leaghe phase.

The draw happened in a night where Bayern dominated PSG 3-1 coming from behind, OH Leuven and Roma drawed 1-1 and Atlético de Madrid thrashed Twente 4-0.

Women's Champions League qualified teams

With two matchdays to go, five teams have confirmed their qualification for the next stage: ﻿Barcelona, Bayern München, OL Lyonnes, Manchester United, Wolfsburg.

Chelsea is not one of them: they remain unbeaten and with a huge goal difference, but are forced to win the upcoming matches if they want to finish in the top 4. The draw against Barcelona at Stamford Bridge was a very valuable -and rare- point won, but also a missed opportunity to come closer to a top-4 place...

There are big differences between finishing in the top 4, going straight into quarter-finals, and finishing between 5-12, forced to play a play-off match earlier in January.

Women's Champions League upcoming matchday

Women's Champions League league phase enters the final stretch, with the league phase ending in December. The next games will be on December 9-10:

Tuesday 9 December



St. Pölten vs Juventus



Arsenal vs Twente



Paris SG vs OH Leuven



Real Madrid vs Wolfsburg



Wednesday 10 December



Barcelona vs Benfica



Vålerenga vs Paris FC



Chelsea vs Roma



Man United vs OL Lyonnes



Atlético de Madrid vs Bayern

