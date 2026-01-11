Barcelona defeats Real Madrid 3-2 and takes the Spanish Super Cup for the second year in a row

HQ

FC Barcelona wins for the second year in a row the Spanish Super Cup, defeating Real Madrid in a final that, unlike last year, was tighter. Raphina scored a brace and Robert Lewandowski added another, while Vinícius Jr. and Gonzalo scored for a 3-2 ending.

Both goals by Real Madrid came in the injury time of the first half, leaving the scoreboard 2-2 in halftime, and promising an exciting second half, in which Hansi Flick's boys took control of the ball.

Madrid played with significant abscences, with the last-minute injury of Ferland Mendy, while Kylian Mbappé only played 15 minutes and was unable to do much as Barça had 71% of ball possession, and significantly more in the last minutes, after Raphinha's final goal. Álvaro Carreras came close of scoring for a penalty shootout in the last seconds of the match.

Barcelona takes a record breaking 16th Super Cup, but the image was very different from the 5-2 thrashing of one year ago. Real Madrid already won the first Clásico in LaLiga, and they will meet again on May 10.