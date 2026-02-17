Barcelona complains about a foul on Koundé right before Girona's goal: "You all saw this it", says Hansi Flick

HQ

Barcelona was defeated by Girona in LaLiga, 2-1, on Monday, losing leadership of the competition to Real Madrid, and Barça manager Hansi Flick did not want excuses, saying that they played really bad, specifically "in the second half we played really badly, we were bad defensively", and admitted they are in a bad mood, as it's their second defeat in a row, following a 4-0 rout from Atlético de Madrid in Copa del Rey.

However, Flick did complain about the referees, particularly a play that could have meant the disallowance of Girona's second goal, but VAR did not interfere in the referee's field decision. It happened in the 87th minute, seconds behind Fran Beltrán's goal, when Echeverri steps on Jules Koundé.

"I don't want to talk about this; everyone saw what happened on the second goal. You all saw this play. Was it a foul or not? Yes? Thank you very much, there's no need to say more", Flick said.

Over the weekend, the club sent a public leter to the Spanish football federation and the referee committee complaining about "the existence of disparate decisions regarding identical actions, especially concerning disciplinary sanctions" and said there were "repeated blatant refereeing errors throughout the season, many of them decisive and detrimental to the Club".