Barcelona circling the signing of Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah

FC Barcelona didn't make any new signings on the winter transfer market, but has already closed a potential new signing for the summer: Jonathan Tah, centre-back at Bayer Leverkusen, whose contract ends next June on the German side.

According to catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo, the German player, who has been at Leverkusen since 2015, has chosen Barcelona as his next club. He already knows Hansi Flick, when he used to train the German national team. He also has been at Barça fan since he was a kid, and has reportedly rejected other offers including Bayern Munich, that could have offered more money than the catalan side, on thin ice financially...

It is expected, then, that the club will get rid of some players from the position: Andreas Christensen could be the most likely candidate to leave the club, that also includes Ronald Araújo, Pau Cubarsí, Íñigo Martínez and Eric García.