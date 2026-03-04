Barcelona came close but a 3-0 wasn't enough, Atleti returns to the Copa del Rey final

HQ

Barcelona came very close of achieving an impossible comeback against Atlético de Madrid, but they fell one goal short, beating Atlético de Madrid 3-0 but losing 3-4 on aggregate following last month game. Coach Hansi Flick said he was disappointed but proud of the performance by the team.

"Everyone was exhausted because they left everything on the pitch. They gave more than 100%. The supporters are happy with this game, maybe also a bit disappointed, but it's normal. Everyone played with his whole heart for this club and it's fantastic to see."

The three goals were a penalty by Raphinha and a brace by Marc Bernal, his fourth goal in the last five games games, shortly after returning to action following his ACL injury which had him over one year out of the pitch.

Atleti suffered the attacks by Barcelona, which had 70% ball possession, and conceded more goals than Simeone was expecting, but in the end they certified their qualification for their first Copa del Rey final since 2013. Their rival will be decided tonight, in the Basque derby between Real Sociedad and Athletic Club, and the final will be played on April 19.