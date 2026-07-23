Barcelona announces signing of Karim Adeyemi, reuniting with Hansi Flick

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FC Barcelona has officially confirmed that Karim Adeyemi will join the club for the next five seasons, until 2031, reuniting with Hansi Flick. Adeyemi, a 24-year-old winger known for his four years at Borussia Dortmund, is signed for €22 million plus €7 million in add-ons, when he still had one year remaining on his contract with the Bundesliga team.

He becomes the second signing of the summer, after Anthony Gordon: two reinforcements in the attack to make up for Robert Lewandowski's exit, the end of Marcus Rashford's loan, while the future of Raphinha and Ferran Torres are not secured.

Adeyemi has also been part of the German national team since 2021. Flick was German head coach back then, and gave Adeyemi his senior debut with Germany, although he was not chosen by Nagelsmann for the World Cup 2026 squad. Will Jurgen Klopp call him up for the upcoming Nations League games in September and October?