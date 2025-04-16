Barcelona and PSG sleep but qualify for Champions League semi-finals

HQ

Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund had an uphill battle against Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, with a two goal and four goal deficit respectively. But both came very close to achieving a comeback, perhaps surprisingly as few were expecting that PSG and Barça would end up making one of their worst efforts of the season. Both lost Tuesday games, but both qualified on aggregate.

Boostered by their local fanbases, Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund, which were considered the teams with the least chances of winning the Champions League stood up to the ocassion and didn't give up. At Villa Park, Aston Villa fought back and turned a 0-2 into a 3-2, and grasped the comeback: one more goal by the English team would have meant added time.

In Dortmund, Serhou Guirassy scored a hat-trick that shocked Barcelona, although a bit of bad luck (an own goal by Rami Bensebaini) meant that Borussia was two goals down in the aggregate. Despite all, the eight Bundesliga team dominated the Liga leaders, with 18 shots and 11 on target versus only seven shots and 2 on target from the visitors.

Nevertheless, the advantage they had on the first leg was enough for Barcelona and PSG to secure their qualifying for semi-finals, and now await the other two semi-finalist. Will Real Madrid and Bayern be able to achieve a comeback tonight against Arsenal and Inter?