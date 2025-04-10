Barcelona and PSG punish Borussia and Aston Villa in Champions League quarter-finals

HQ

FC Barcelona has once again demonstrated that they are on track on winning everything this year, and they have virtually secured their place in the Champions League semi-finals by thrashing Borussia Dortmund 4-0. The German club was finalist last year after surprisingly eliminating Paris Saint-Germain in semis, but it was clearly the weakest link in the quarter-finals this year (eighth in Bundesliga).

Still, Barça punished them hard, with four goals: a brace from Rober Lewandowski, and more nets for Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, who becomes the sole goal scorer of the this competition with 12 nets (followed with 11 by Lewandowski). All of their players and coach Hansi Flick later reminded that they're not qualified yet. It will be interesting which type of reaction Borussia tries on the second leg played at their home, but Barcelona remains unbeaten in 2025.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain had to come back from the first goal by Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa. However, on their first game after celebrating their Ligue 1 title, PSG responded with three goals, by Désiré Doué, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nuno Mendes at the Parc des Princes: 3-1.

Taking in consideration the results from the first leg, Barcelona will face Inter in the semi-finals, and Paris will face Arsenal, on April 29-30 and on May 6-7.