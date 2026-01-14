Barcelona and other basketball clubs confirm their compromise with Euroleague instead of NBA

HQ

The NBA executive team is currently in Berlin for a match between Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, and will then travel to London for another match between those teams. In the meantime, they are having meetings with current basketball clubs in Europe, potential new shareholders, to build a new league made up of new franchises and existing teams, starting tentatively in 2027/28.

Europe's top club basketball competition, the privately owned Euroleague, wants to keep their biggest clubs to stop the threat of the NBA. And nine of the Euroleague founding members and bigger shareholders, Baskonia, Panathinaikos, Olympiacos, Anadolu Efes, Zalgiris, Armani Milan, Bayern Munich, Maccabi Tel Aviv, and Barcelona have informed EuroLeague of their intention to stay in the league for the next ten years.

The last one to do that was Barcelona, who has reportedly agreed to remaining in EuroLeague until 2036. However, according to an interview with EFE, via AS, Barcelona has an opt-out clause from Euroleague, which would allow them to leave the competition if they pay 10 million dollars.

The remaining Euroleague founding members, Real Madrid, Fenerbahce, and ASVEL Villeurbanne are waiting until Thursday, January 15 to make a decision about whether to continuo with Euroleague or break their contract and join NBA.