Barcelona and Lyon set to clash for the fourth time in a Champions League final

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FC Barcelona and OL Lyonnes are set to clash in the Women's Champions League final this year, a recurrent final that has already happened three times, with Lyon beating Barcelona in 2019 and 2022, and Barcelona winning in 2024.

It arrives after Lyon came from behind to win defending champions Arsenal 3-1 in the second leg, 4-3 on aggregate, while Barcelona defeated Bayern Munich 4-2 on Sunday, 5-3 on aggregate.

Lyon remains the most successful team in the history of the competition, that was born in 2002, winning a record eight titles. However, Barcelona has made history by reaching the Champions League final six years in a row (first team to achieve it in women's and men's Champions League) and in seven of the last eight seasons, since their first final in 2019, where they lost to Lyon. Barça won three of those six finals, in 2021 to Chelsea, in 2023 to Wolfsburg, and in 2024 to Lyon. Lyon has been runner-up three other times.

The 2025/26 Women's Champions League final will take place on May 23, at the Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway. Who do you think will win?