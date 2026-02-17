Barça's Raphinha says that "rules are different when they're in your favor or against you"

HQ

Barça striker Raphinha has posted that rules "are different when they're in your favor or against you" following Monday's defeat against Girona in LaLiga, 2-1, which had a big controversy when a foul on Jules Koundé was not called by the referee and VAR did not intervene, which would have caused Girona's goal to be disallowed.

"Well, we have many things to improve, but not just us. It's very complicated when the rules are different, whether they're in your favor or against you, but if we have to play against everyone to win, so be it... We'll do it. Visca el Barça sempre"

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said in the post match press conference that he did not want to find any exuses, and that they played badly, but implied that everybody agreed that Echeverri, the Girona player, did indeed made a foul on Koundé. "You all saw it, there's no need to say more".

The defeat, second in a row for Barcelona in all competitions, caused them to lose the leadership of LaLiga to Real Madrid by two points. Barcelona's next Liga match will be against Levante on Sunday at 16:15 CET, Real Madrid will face Osasuna as visitor on Saturday at 18:30 CET.