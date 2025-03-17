Barça was losing 2-0 to Atlético, ends up thrashing them in 20 minutes

HQ

Last week has a truly awful week for Atlético de Madrid, which suffered two incredibly cruel defeats: first against Real Madrid, with a controversial penalty ruled out, eliminating them from Champions League. And then, against FC Barcelona, wasting a two-goal lead and ending up being thrashed. All of that, at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

On Sunday night, Atlético de Madrid seemed ready to repeat their victory against Barcelona in LaLiga from last december: in the 70th minute, they were 2-0, with goals by Julián Álvarez and Alexander Sorloth. However, only two minutes later, Barça's top scorer Lewandowski stroke back, the first of a 20-minute thrashing with two goals by Ferran Torres and another by Lamine Yamal, MVP of the match.

The victory means a big blow on Atleti's chances of winning the League, suffering two consecutive defeats with 56 points, and also a big step forward for Barcelona, with 60 points, tied with Real Madrid but with a game postponed, which could mean a larger distance. Matchematically, even Atleti still has chances of winning, but it would take a rare loosing streak for Barcelona, which doesn't usually fail: they are still unbeaten in 2025.