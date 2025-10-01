Barça succumbs to PSG in first defeat of the season: 2-1 in Champions League

HQ

One of the most anticipated matches of the whole Champions League - league phase was the duel between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, the match that many predicted would be the final last year. And Luis Enrique, a Barça legend reverred for bringing Barcelona's last Champions League title in 2015, has been the author of their first defeat of the season.

Despite playing at home, Barcelona rarely had control of the match, losing to the visitors on almost every category: 15 shots by PSG vs. 12 by Barça, 7 shots on target vs. 3, and a 54% ball possession by the French team. Barcelona only dominated the first thirty minutes, but the second half was owned by Luis Enrique, a succession of one attack after another, that finally ended with Gonçalo Ramos' goal in the 90th minute, narrowly avoiding offside.

In a matchday that saw other winners stumble, like Manchester City and Monaco, drawing 2-2, or Sporting Lisbon losing 2-1 to Napoli, only six teams have won all first six points of the league phase. PSG ranks third, with +5 of Goal Difference, and Barcelona sits 16th with 0 of GD.