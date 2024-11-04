Barça displays its signature work in the Barcelona derby

HQ

In a LaLiga weekend marked by the tragedy in Valencia (observing a minute of silence before every match), Barcelona extended its lead after a 3-1 victory against their city rivals Espanyol, in the Barcelona derby.

The match was decided early on: three goals in the first half, two from Dani Olmo, who came to Barcelona from Leipzig last summer hot from winning the UEFA Euro 2024. The first two goals were assisted by two of the young talent of Barcelona, Lamine Yamal and Marc Casadó. The other goal was scored by Raphinha.

Then Espanyol went on the offensive and scored two goals that were ruled out by VAR as they were offside. The defensive tactic that worked masterfully against Real Madrid in El Clásico was also present here.

In the 63 minute mark, Javi Puado reduced the distance with the LaLiga leaders. Barça went into defensive mode and it worked out, extending the abysmal derby record: Espanyol has lost six of the last seven games against Barcelona in LaLiga.

Barcelona is now nine points ahead of Real Madrid in the competition, but Madrid couldn't play their match this weekend against Valencia, postponed to a yet unknown date, due to the tragedy.