Barça celebrate LaLiga despite defeat

With only one game left to play in the Spanish league, FC Barcelona are already champions. This past Friday they did the rúa to celebrate with their fans in the streets of Barcelona, but taking advantage of the last game of the season (and maybe in general with the return to the Camp Nou scheduled in a few months) at the Estadi Lluís Companys, the players celebrated after the end of the game. Although the game did not end as everyone expected, with a 2-3 defeat against Villareal, there is no longer anyone who can snatch the title from the Culer team.

With the 125th anniversary anthem, L'escut al pit, the champions' trophy was handed over by the president of the RFEF, Rafael Louzán, received by captain Marc-André Ter Stegen. One of the most touching moments of the celebration was the mention of Dr. Carles Miñarro, who passed away a few months ago. The players took the opportunity to present the three national titles, Supercopa, Copa del Rey and La Liga EA Sports, to the fans, amidst music, laughter and a lot of blaugrana.

After the celebration in the central circle of Montjuïc, the players made a lap of honour around the stadium to share the moment with almost 50,000 fans.

This concludes a season to remember for the Culer fans, with a domestic treble and a great desire to continue winning titles, as Hansi Flick and Lamine Yamal mentioned.