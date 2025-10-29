Barça and Spain lose Pedri due to injury after playing all but one games since Flick took over

HQ

Another big setback for FC Barcelona, who will lose one of, if not their most valuable players right now, Pedri. The midfielder, hailed as one of the best of the world in his position, suffers a tear in the distal biceps femoris muscle in his left thigh, the club announced. The club did not specify an estimated recovery time, but it could take as long as a month, according to most outlets.

This means he will miss upcoming Barça games (vs. Elche on Sunday November 2, vs. Club Brugge on November 5, vs. Celta Vigo on November 9; and the final two World Cup qualifiers matches for Spain, against Georgia and Turkey, on november 15 and 18. After the international break, Barça has some of the toughest matches of the year: vs. Athletic Club (November 22) and Atlético Madrid (December 2) in LaLiga, and a visit to Chelsea in Champions League on November 25. It is impossible to know now if he'll be available by then.

Pedro González has been indispensable for the team, and has featured in all but one of Barça games with Hansi Flick, 72 out of 73. He only missed one match last season, January 26, due to grastroenteritis. He's been a starting player in all 13 Barça games this season.

He is also a key player for Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, who has called him every time. In total, Pedri has played all 49 matches available since January 29, including eight matches with Spain.