Barça and Arsenal rise, City sinks: the final Champions League results of the year

Champions League has finished its sixth matchweek of the League Phase, with the final games of 2024, including some high profile matches such as Borussia Dortmund - Barcelona, Juventus - Manchester City or Arsenal - Monaco.

Barcelona beat BVB 3-2 in an intense match that secures Barcelona's place in the top eight, currently second just behind Liverpool and the only team with 15 points. Borussia is left outside of the top 8 (9th) and tied with Bayern Munich (10th) with the same points (12) and goal average (9).

The rest of the top 8, that gets direct qualification to the round of 16, has 13 points. That includes Arsenal (3rd), which beat Monaco (16th) 3-0, making the Monegasque team, one of the early sensations of the tournament, fall to the middle of the table after two consecutive defeats.

It also includes another surprise of the season: Lille Olympique Sporting Club (8th), which beat Sturm 3-2, almost securing their elimination (the Austrian Bundesliga leader is 29th in the charts).

Bad news for PSG (25th) despite winning yesterday, as Feyenoord (18th) beat Sparta Praha 4-2 and jumped positions, once again kicking the Parisian club out of the top 24.

Stuttgart (26th) thrashing Young Boys 5-1 also threatens PSG, as that puts them with the same amount of points, 7, and with a direct clash in January between the German and French clubs that could be decisive.

And then there's Manchester City. Third Champions League match without a victory leaves them 22nd, with the same points as Dinamo Zagreb or PSV (which, thankfully for Guardiola, tied and lost this week). PSG welcomes Manchester City on January 22: if one of them loosses, qualification for the knockout phase will be very tight...

All the results from Wednesay's Champions League games



Atlético de Madrid 3-1 Slovan Bratislava



LOSC Lille 3-2 Sturm Graz



AC Milan 2-1 Crvena Zvezda



Arsenal 3-0 Monaco



Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Barcelona



Feyenoord 4-2 Sparta Praha



Juventus 2-0 Manchester City



Benfica 0-0 Bologna



Stuttgart 5-1 Young Boys

