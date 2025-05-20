Barça already know how Lamine Yamal's renewal will go down

HQ

Lamine Yamal has had what may be the best season ever by a 17-year-old, with the exception of O Rei Pelé, who won the World Cup. That was many years ago, so Lamine's exceptional case stands on its own. There are kids who are coming through at a very young age and it seems that in the world of football there is an increasing tendency for players to break through at even younger.

The fact is that Barça want to ensure the continuity of the Spanish international and the current president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laporta, was asked about this on TV3. The player will turn 18 on 13 July, at which point he will be able to sign a professional contract that reflects his quality on the pitch, Laporta said. " The salary has to be in accordance with the player's importance within the team, regardless of his age".

The Culer player has never hesitated to show his blaugrana blood. "It will go well. He is exceptional. And he is at ease at Barça. We are working on the deal. Barça is the best club where he can be. He is Catalan, from Barça... he feels identified and is well advised", said the manager. "A Lamine who has exploded as he has, you have to treat him in a special way. He is out of the norm".

Laporta does not want to repeat the Messi case, who had to say goodbye to the team of his life for financial reasons, so the club's recovery will help retain the biggest stars. Lamine Yamal looks set to be at Barça for many years to come, so all football fans will be able to enjoy his play in La Liga.