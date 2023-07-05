Barbie's runtime and UK rating has been revealed

HQ

The British Board of Film Classification has revealed its rating of Greta Gerwig's massively anticipated Barbie movie. The rating also shares a few other bits of information about the film, including its runtime and why it has been given its rating.

The BBFC has decided that Barbie will be rated 12A, with the reason being that the film will feature "moderate innuendo," "brief sexual harassment," and "implied strong language".

The rating also gives us another description of the film, with this stating: "Barbie and Ken leave Barbieland and venture to California where they encounter the realities of being human in this lighthearted US comedy. It explores themes of gender roles and patriarchy through a satirical lens."

Otherwise, we now also know just how long Barbie will be, and thankfully this won't be some box office behemoth. The movie will run for 114 minutes (1 hour and 54 minutes), making it the perfect length to wind down after catching Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer earlier in the day.

Barbie will premiere on July 21.