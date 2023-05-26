Barbie will have Aqua's Barbie Girl in it after all

HQ

We recently got a look at the new Barbie trailer, showing us even more of Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated movie. While we're all already feeling the Ken-ergy from that trailer, we now have something else to hype us up as the soundtrack was announced.

One of the stand-out hits from this soundtrack will undoubtedly be a new version of Barbie Girl. Performed originally by Aqua in 1997, fans were frustrated to hear it wouldn't make it into the movie. However, a new version is being developed for 2023's Barbie, with Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, and Aqua collaborating on the track.

We've also got new music from Dua Lipa, Ava Max, Charlie XCX and plenty more to look forward to in the film as well. And as a final, incredible cherry on top, Ryan Gosling will be performing an original song of his own, entitled "I'm Just Ken."