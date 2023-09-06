Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Barbie

Barbie to make digital debut next week

You'll be able to watch Greta Gerwig's record-breaking film from the comfort of your sofa very soon.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you never managed to make it to cinemas to see Greta Gerwig's record-breaking Barbie, which is now 2023's highest-grossing film, the good news is that soon you'll be able to check it out from the comfort of your sofa.

Deadline reports that Barbie will be making its digital and PVOD debut as soon as next week, meaning you'll be able to watch the film from home from September 12th. The options will be a full purchase of the film or a 48-hour rental period, which is only a little cheaper than straight buying it.

There is no mention of when Oppenheimer will make its digital debut.

If you have yet to see Barbie, be sure to check out our review of the movie right here.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content