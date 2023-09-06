Barbie to make digital debut next week

HQ

If you never managed to make it to cinemas to see Greta Gerwig's record-breaking Barbie, which is now 2023's highest-grossing film, the good news is that soon you'll be able to check it out from the comfort of your sofa.

Deadline reports that Barbie will be making its digital and PVOD debut as soon as next week, meaning you'll be able to watch the film from home from September 12th. The options will be a full purchase of the film or a 48-hour rental period, which is only a little cheaper than straight buying it.

There is no mention of when Oppenheimer will make its digital debut.

