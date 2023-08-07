Barbie soars past 1 billion dollars globally

HQ

It quickly became apparent that Barbie would be a huge success at the box office, so it didn't take long before people starting talking about how long it would take - not if it would - cross the 1 billion dollars milestone. The answer is seventeen days.

Deadline, Variety and other American outlets with access to the numbers have revealed that Barbie has earned more than 1,03 billion dollars globally. That's nine days faster than the first movie that managed to pass that milestone this year: The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Warner Bros. is definitely begging Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and crew to make a sequel, spin-off and generally continue the Barbie-verse now, but what do you think? Would you like to see a Barbie 2 or is this a premise only suited for one movie?