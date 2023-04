HQ

Just recently, Warner Bros. released the second trailer for the Barbie film, something that we reported on recently. But that wasn't the only bit of Barbie that the studio shared with fans, as Warner also released 24 character posters for the film, which gives fans a look at each of the characters, the actors who will be portraying them, and even teases their motivations a tad.

Check them all out below to learn a little bit more about the cast.