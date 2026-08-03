Barbie movie sequel delayed over pay disputes

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As soon as the box office numbers rolled in from the Barbie movie's first weekend, conversations of a sequel were taking the internet by storm. While the movie seemed to be a fine one-and-done experience, director Greta Gerwig and husband Noah Baumbach do have an idea for a sequel. It's a concept they're keeping hidden, though, as pay disputes continue with Warner Bros.

The pay disputes aren't between Gerwig and the studio. Instead, it's believed Warner Bros. boss David Zaslav doesn't want to sign the paycheques for the leading actors of the film. According to The New York Times, Ryan Gosling has apparently asked for $20 million to return as Ken. Margot Robbie is also in discussion for a rich deal with profit sharing, should she make her way back into the role of Barbie.

The Barbie movie earned well over $1 billion at the box office, and so it feels like a no-brainer to just throw money at Robbie and Gosling until they'll both return. The pair signed a one-movie deal to appear in the 2023 hit, so there's no guarantee they'll return if a deal isn't ironed out. Warner Bros. is on the clock here to get a new deal, too, as otherwise the rights for Barbie go back to Mattel in December.

"We have a rights deal with Mattel in place and have made a series of big offers to try and finalize deals to make the next 'Barbie' film. Unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement thus far," said Warner Bros. co-chairs Pam Abdy and Michael De Luca in a statement.